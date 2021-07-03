Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 319.50 ($4.17).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KGF. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Kingfisher to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

In other Kingfisher news, insider Andrew Cosslett purchased 97,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 346 ($4.52) per share, for a total transaction of £338,007.40 ($441,608.83).

Shares of LON KGF opened at GBX 366.70 ($4.79) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 358.91. The company has a market capitalization of £7.74 billion and a PE ratio of 13.14. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of GBX 219.70 ($2.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 389.67 ($5.09). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

