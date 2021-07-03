Dash Trading Up 15.4% Over Last Week (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Dash has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. One Dash coin can currently be bought for about $138.62 or 0.00401939 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a total market cap of $1.42 billion and $359.17 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002927 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00014836 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $437.67 or 0.01269035 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About Dash

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,213,497 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

