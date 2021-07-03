O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of inTEST as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of inTEST in the first quarter worth about $1,576,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of inTEST in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of inTEST by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 14,816 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of inTEST by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 65,278 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of inTEST in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INTT opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $182.86 million, a PE ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.65. inTEST Co. has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.56 million during the quarter. inTEST had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 3.96%. Research analysts predict that inTEST Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on inTEST from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised inTEST from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

