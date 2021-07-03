Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 46.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,178,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,492 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,473,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,492 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,145,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,681,000 after acquiring an additional 885,481 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,561,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,429,000 after acquiring an additional 111,863 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Alliant Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,439,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,384,000 after acquiring an additional 84,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

Shares of LNT opened at $56.42 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $59.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

