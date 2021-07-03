O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 15.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HIBB. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,393,000 after purchasing an additional 122,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten bought 1,250 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,058. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HIBB. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hibbett Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Shares of HIBB opened at $94.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.14. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $95.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. Hibbett Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

