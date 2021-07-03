O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,527 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in KT by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,665,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,398,000 after buying an additional 98,857 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in KT by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,829,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,958,000 after buying an additional 1,445,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KT by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,774,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,278,000 after buying an additional 2,310,499 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in KT by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,295,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,116,000 after buying an additional 54,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in KT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,050,000. Institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Get KT alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

KT opened at $13.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. KT Co. has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $15.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.06.

About KT

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Co. (NYSE:KT).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.