Bessemer Group Inc. Has $74,000 Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 99.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 186,224 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 13.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,442,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,097,173,000 after purchasing an additional 400,501 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 65.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 937,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,700,000 after purchasing an additional 370,442 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $259,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 689,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $223,564,000 after purchasing an additional 25,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 686,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,959,000 after purchasing an additional 33,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.25.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,989,197.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $317.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $298.86. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $242.73 and a 1 year high of $387.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.31.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

