Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 109.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 37.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 313.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 42,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 140.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,031,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $30.87 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.75, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.