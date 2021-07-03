Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,187 Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,187 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chegg alerts:

CHGG stock opened at $84.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.34. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.84 and a 52 week high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chegg news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $1,789,834.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,542,275.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,770,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,745,678.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,714 shares of company stock valued at $7,418,134. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHGG shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.