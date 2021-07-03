Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,584 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AUB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,704,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,905,000 after purchasing an additional 389,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 531,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after purchasing an additional 30,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 600,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,777,000 after purchasing an additional 50,178 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on AUB. Barclays increased their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

NASDAQ:AUB opened at $36.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.39. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 52.34%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

