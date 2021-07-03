SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 56.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 19,442 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,569,000 after purchasing an additional 404,352 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $699,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,074 shares in the company, valued at $15,951,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.13.

NYSE:SF opened at $65.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.54. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $72.20.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.