The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 62.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,366 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.3% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMG opened at $188.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.16. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SMG shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.44.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $5,521,689.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,734,934.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total value of $337,380.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,640,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,856,233.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,498 shares of company stock worth $12,050,147. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

