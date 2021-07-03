SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 23,918 Shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,918 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLGX. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CoreLogic by 3,754.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreLogic in the first quarter valued at $159,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of CoreLogic in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreLogic in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLGX opened at $80.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.15. CoreLogic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $90.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.78.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $422.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.52 million. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

