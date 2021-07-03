BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) to “Outperform”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $110.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $90.00.

MU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.61.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $80.33 on Wednesday. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.05.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $725,707.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,604,468.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,981 shares of company stock valued at $8,813,216. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 24.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 588,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116,800 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in Micron Technology by 2.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,626,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $143,454,000 after purchasing an additional 31,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 2.3% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 81,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.