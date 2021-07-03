5,206 Shares in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,206 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 20.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,610 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,767,000 after acquiring an additional 60,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 27.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $77.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 1.08. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.82 and a 52 week high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.75 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.71 per share, for a total transaction of $74,757.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at $242,610.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.