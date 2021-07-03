Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 185,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in The Toro were worth $19,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Toro by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,852,000 after acquiring an additional 212,353 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Toro by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,718,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,671,000 after acquiring an additional 153,620 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in The Toro by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,635,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,436,000 after acquiring an additional 19,073 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Toro by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,148,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,579,000 after acquiring an additional 498,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Toro by 0.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,804,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,157,000 after buying an additional 13,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $111.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.78. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $64.06 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.28.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

