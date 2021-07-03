Amalgamated Bank Has $598,000 Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 88.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $102,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,592 shares of company stock worth $388,905 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

SHAK opened at $104.19 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.37 and a beta of 1.74.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SHAK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.94.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

