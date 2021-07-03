Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 38,186 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 381.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,201 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,186 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 186.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

LNG stock opened at $87.67 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.64.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

