Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 5,906 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 338,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,907,000 after purchasing an additional 37,040 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 17,769 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $1,222,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,687,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,583,000 after acquiring an additional 121,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $86.03 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $66.20 and a twelve month high of $125.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.36.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $2,317,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,948 shares in the company, valued at $16,679,380.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $90,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,507.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

