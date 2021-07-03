Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at $162,308,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $72,512,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $43,874,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth about $45,554,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 13.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $267,422,000 after buying an additional 745,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 53.89 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.30.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $237,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,943.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Morton D. Erlich sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $289,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,813. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SKX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.11.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

