Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $217.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $204.39 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BABA. TheStreet lowered Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

