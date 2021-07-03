American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Short Interest Up 72.0% in June

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 410,000 shares, a growth of 72.0% from the May 31st total of 238,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 275.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 59,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 43,444 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,001,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,586,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $13,521,000. 66.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AOUT opened at $34.00 on Friday. American Outdoor Brands has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $36.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.55.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

