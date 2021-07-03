Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Receives $377.64 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, thirty-one have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $377.64.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.84, for a total value of $26,965,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,326,020 shares of company stock worth $747,859,261 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock opened at $354.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $327.08. Facebook has a 12-month low of $226.90 and a 12-month high of $358.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

