Landcadia Holdings III’s (LCY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Landcadia Holdings III (NASDAQ:LCY) in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Landcadia Holdings III in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:LCY opened at $12.39 on Thursday. Landcadia Holdings III has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCY. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,720,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III in the 1st quarter valued at about $435,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landcadia Holdings III Company Profile

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

