Landcadia Holdings III’s (LCY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Landcadia Holdings III (NASDAQ:LCY) in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Landcadia Holdings III in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.
NASDAQ:LCY opened at $12.39 on Thursday. Landcadia Holdings III has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.39.
Landcadia Holdings III Company Profile
Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.
See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.