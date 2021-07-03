Kellogg (NYSE:K) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on K. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE K opened at $64.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.66. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $5,319,209.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,465,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,661,673.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,711,514. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 317.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 23,071 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 8.6% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.9% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.5% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 89,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

