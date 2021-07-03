Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of Summit Financial Group stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.95. Summit Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.13 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 million. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 13.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jason A. Kitzmiller bought 2,070 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $49,990.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,140.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Summit Financial Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 710,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,852,000 after buying an additional 44,647 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Summit Financial Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 248,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Summit Financial Group by 304.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Summit Financial Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

