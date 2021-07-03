New York City REIT, Inc. (NYC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on July 15th

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

NYC stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05. New York City REIT has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NYC shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on New York City REIT from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New York City REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in New York City REIT stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) by 18,107.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of New York City REIT worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New York City REIT

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

