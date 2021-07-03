New York City REIT, Inc. (NYC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on July 15th

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.
NYC stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05. New York City REIT has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $30.00.
Several analysts recently weighed in on NYC shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on New York City REIT from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New York City REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.
About New York City REIT
New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.
