Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (RQI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.
RQI stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.40. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $16.25.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile
Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.