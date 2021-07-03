Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.850-$5.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $968.86 million.Oxford Industries also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $2.150-$2.350 EPS.

OXM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.17.

NYSE OXM opened at $96.84 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.89 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 82.28 and a beta of 1.82.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -81.77%.

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

