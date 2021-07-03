Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.55 on August 20th

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Primary Health Properties stock opened at GBX 154.20 ($2.01) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 153.24. Primary Health Properties has a 1-year low of GBX 138.20 ($1.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 161.80 ($2.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.08, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of £2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.72.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PHP. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 184 ($2.40) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Primary Health Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 170.33 ($2.23).

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

