Franklin Resources Inc. Has $18.75 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 11.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 341,588 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 42,020 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $18,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.28.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $48.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.38. The company has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of -69.81, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

