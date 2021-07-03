Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 102,404 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,404 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.12% of Farfetch worth $21,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Farfetch in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth about $2,552,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth about $906,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 408.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,493,000 after purchasing an additional 207,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTCH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Farfetch has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $49.99 on Friday. Farfetch Ltd has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $73.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.65.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 150.27%. Farfetch’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

