Franklin Resources Inc. Buys New Holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,074,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,479,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HARP. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HARP stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.39.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 428.95%. The company had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Impact Fund (Cayman) Oncology sold 130,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $2,861,844.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 20,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $433,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 643,833 shares of company stock valued at $14,074,236. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HARP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harpoon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

