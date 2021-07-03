Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,288 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $24,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 77,250 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $7,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,174 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 248,135 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $24,761,000 after acquiring an additional 27,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $450,000. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.79.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $77,548.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,893.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 2,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $310,188.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,988 shares of company stock worth $21,602,094. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $115.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

