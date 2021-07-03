Portion (PRT) Trading Up 3.6% This Week

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded up 14% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. One Portion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Portion has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and $35,747.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Portion has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00053756 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00017982 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.98 or 0.00750109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,649.33 or 0.07673630 BTC.

Portion Profile

Portion (PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,070,845 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

