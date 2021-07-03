KeyFi Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.73 Million (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00002308 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KeyFi has traded 78.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. KeyFi has a total market cap of $1.73 million and $152,996.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00044917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00133636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.66 or 0.00169916 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,600.09 or 1.00217078 BTC.

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,176,419 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

