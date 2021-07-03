QS Investors LLC Has $140,000 Position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

QS Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,900 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,244,364 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $222,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,588 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,795,189 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,180 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 25.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 8,035,945 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,784 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,615,101 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,817,000 after acquiring an additional 733,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

NYSE:BVN opened at $8.91 on Friday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $185.89 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

