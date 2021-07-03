QS Investors LLC Invests $210,000 in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen raised Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.96.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $148.13 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $149.73. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.04.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,211.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,010.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,153 shares of company stock worth $7,043,508 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

