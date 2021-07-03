4,381 Shares in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 1st quarter worth $473,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,675,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,793,000 after buying an additional 235,973 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 3,053.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 45,066 shares during the period.

Shares of BSTZ opened at $41.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.06. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a twelve month low of $22.74 and a twelve month high of $42.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.171 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

