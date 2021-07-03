Wolverine Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL) by 24.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research initiated coverage on Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ASPL opened at $9.99 on Friday. Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Profile

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

