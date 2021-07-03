16,410 Shares in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU) Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACTDU opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

