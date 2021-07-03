CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 20,239 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,239 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $4,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in The Kroger by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 82,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 15,188 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,697,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,104,000 after purchasing an additional 470,353 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 185.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 782,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,143,000 after purchasing an additional 508,479 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KR opened at $38.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.76. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

The Kroger announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,672. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

