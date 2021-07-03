AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.52 and last traded at $27.53. Approximately 5,567 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 17,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.59.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.82.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 54,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000. AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF comprises 1.6% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.23% of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

