Wolverine Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,043 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,712,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.25.

JAZZ opened at $181.50 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $103.46 and a 12-month high of $189.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.16. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

