Wolverine Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,043 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $52,859,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.25.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $181.50 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $103.46 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.