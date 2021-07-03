dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) by 91.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,017 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,941,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,565,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, TRB Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. 43.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get dMY Technology Group Inc. III alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DMYI. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of DMYI opened at $10.48 on Friday. dMY Technology Group, Inc. III has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $15.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.28.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. III

dMY Technology Group, Inc III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete its initial business combination with a company within the mobile app ecosystem.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI).

Receive News & Ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.