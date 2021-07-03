Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $187,000 Stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) by 7,674.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 55,146 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The Central and Eastern Europe Fund alerts:

Shares of CEE opened at $28.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.60. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $28.97.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

About The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.