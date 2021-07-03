Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,024,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $67.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.14. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $54.11 and a one year high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.