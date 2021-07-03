Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Holicity (NASDAQ:HOL)

Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 4,727 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,553% compared to the average volume of 286 put options.

Shares of HOL opened at $15.47 on Friday. Holicity has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $22.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Holicity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,492,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Holicity in the first quarter valued at $189,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Holicity by 180,981.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 86,871 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holicity in the first quarter valued at $4,272,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Holicity in the first quarter valued at $1,159,000. 25.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holicity Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

