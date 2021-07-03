Seres Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 958 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 830% compared to the typical volume of 103 put options.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCRB shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $21.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $38.50. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 3.93.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.99% and a negative net margin of 340.59%. The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

